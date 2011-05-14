The economics of eating and the worlds 50 top restaurants (Charts)

When the economy suffers so then do the priciest restaurants as people look to cut costs. One of the first places to slash from the budget is fancy dining out.

Medium priced and fast-food outlets tend to experience growth (or at the very least avoid decline) in a recession as people still like to enjoy the dining out experience without paying top dollar.

The two charts below show this trend clearly. One is a five-year stock-price chart of McDonald’s, the consummate fast-food chain, while the other is a five-year chart of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, owner of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, the upscale national steakhouse chain.

McDonald's five-year stock price chart

Ruth's Hospitality Group five-year stock price chart

While McDonald’s has moved to new highs, Ruth’s tanked and continues to crawl along the bottom.

Let’s say, however, that money was no object and you wanted to experience one of the top restaurants in the world. Where would they be and what are their names?

S Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, produced by Britain’s Restaurant Magazine

1. Noma, Denmark (noma.dk)

2. El Celler de Can Roca, Spain (www.cellercanroca.com)

3. Mugaritz, Spain (mugaritz.com)

4. Osteria Francescana, Italy (osteriafrancescana.it)

5. The Fat Duck, UK (fatduck.co.uk)

6. Alinea, USA (alinea-restaurant.com)

7. D.O.M, Brazil (domrestaurante.com.br)

8. Arzak, Spain (arzak.info)

9. Le Chateaubriand, France

10. Per Se, USA (perseny.com)

11. Daniel, USA (danielnyc.com)

12. Les Creations de Narisawa, Japan (narisawa-yoshihiro.com)

13. L’Astrance, France

14. L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, France (joel-robuchon.com)

15. Hof van Cleve, Belgium (hofvancleve.com)

16. Pierre Gagnaire, France (pierre-gagnaire.com)

17. Oud Sluis, Netherlands (oudsluis.nl)

18. Le Bernardin, USA (le-bernardin.com)

19. L’Arpege, France (Re-entry) (alain-passard.com)

20. Nihonryori RyuGin, Japan (nihonryori-ryugin.com)

21. Vendome, Germany (schlossbensberg.com)

22. Steirereck, Austria (steirereck.at/wien restaurant)

23. Schloss Schauenstein, Switzerland (schauenstein.ch)

24. Eleven Madison Park, USA (elevenmadisonpark.com)

25. Aqua, Germany (restaurant-aqua.com)

26. Quay, Australia (quay.com.au)

27. Iggy’s, Singapore (iggys.com.sg)

28. Combal Zero, Italy (combal.org)

29. Martin Berasategui, Spain (martinberasategui.com)

30. Bras, France (Re-entry) (bras.fr)

31. Biko, Mexico (biko.com.mx)

32. Le Calandre, Italy (alajmo.it)

33. Cracco, Italy (Re-entry) (ristorantecracco.it)

34. The Ledbury, UK (New entry) (theledbury.com)

35. Chez Dominique, Finland (chezdominique.fi)

36. Le Quartier Francais, South Africa (lequartier.co.za)

37. Amber, China (New entry) (amberhongkong.com)

38. Dal Pescatore, Italy (dalpescatore.com)

39. Il Canto, Italy (certosadimaggiano.com)

40. Momofuku Ssam Bar, USA (momofuku.com)

41. St John, UK (stjohnrestaurant.com)

42. Astrid Y Gaston, Peru (New entry) (astridygaston.com)

43. Hibiscus, UK (hibiscusrestaurant.co.uk)

44. Maison Troisgros, France (troisgros.fr)

45. Alain Ducasse/Plaza Athenee, France (plaza-athenee-paris.com)

46. De Librije, Netherlands (librije.com)

47. Restaurant de l’Hotel de Ville, Switzerland (philippe-rochat.ch)

48. Varvary, Russia (New entry) (anatolykomm.ru)

49. Pujol, Mexico (New entry) (pujol.com.mx)

50. Asador Etxebarri, Spain (Re-entry) (asadoretxebarri.com)