Globex Buying Interest To 56.28s, Responsive Selling Interest There, Gap Higher Open Develops.

Balance Development, 56.28-55.65s, In Early NY, Buying Interest There, Buyside Continuation To 57.61s, Beyond Our Daily 2nd Std Dev Expectation, Selling Tail Develops, 57.60s-57.40s.

Focus Into Tue’s auction on response to Mon’s Selling Tail, 57.60s-57.40s.