Summary

Globex Selling Interest To 61.08s, Buying Interest.

False Breakout To 62.09s In NY, Selling Interest To 60.59s, Near Thu ADR Low, Buying Interest & Balance Development, 60.60s-61.30s. Sell Spike, 61s-60.28s, Upon Globex Reopen.

Focus Into Fri’s Auction On Response To Thu Sell Spike, 61s-60.27s.