WTI 14Feb
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Commodities, ETF investing
Contributor Since 2012
Historical Data Mining & Visualization for NYMEX energy markets. Our experience derives from the proprietary trading world involved in US Index derivatives, commodity ETF derivatives, and exchange-traded NYMEX WTI derivatives.
Futures trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Summary
- Globex Selling Interest To 58.20s, Buying Interest There Near Key Support.
- Price Discovery Develops To 60.65s Near Wed 1σ High Target, Unsecured High Develops, 60.65s.
- Focus Into Thu’s Auction On Response To Wed’s Unsecured High, 60.65s.