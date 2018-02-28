WTI 27Feb
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Commodities, ETF investing
Contributor Since 2012
Historical Data Mining & Visualization for NYMEX energy markets. Our experience derives from the proprietary trading world involved in US Index derivatives, commodity ETF derivatives, and exchange-traded NYMEX WTI derivatives.
Futures trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Summary
- Globex Selling Interest To 63.52s, Buying Interest & Balance There.
- Initiative Selling Interest In NY, Sellside Breakdown & Price Discovery To 62.72s, Near Tue’s ADR Low Target.
- Focus Into Wed’s Auction On Response To Key Support, 62.60s-62.90s.