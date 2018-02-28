Commodities, ETF investing

Contributor Since 2012

Historical Data Mining & Visualization for NYMEX energy markets. Our experience derives from the proprietary trading world involved in US Index derivatives, commodity ETF derivatives, and exchange-traded NYMEX WTI derivatives.





Futures trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.