Globex Selling Interest To 61.80s, Balance Develops, 61.68s-62.58s, through the EIA Release.

Selling Interest There, Initiative Selling Interest, 61.50s, Sellside Breakdown & Price Discovery To Wed’s 1SD Low, Buying Interest There Halting The Sellside Auction, Closing At 61.15s.

Focus Into Thu’s Auction On Response To Wed’s Stopping Point Low, 60.58s.