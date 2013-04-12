Priceline.com: Breaking Out

Here we are with this name finally breaking out to continue on the strong trend higher. I talked about this name in a market video posted to my YouTube the day before it broke out and still like it, provided, it can come back to provide a better entry price.

Here is why I still like this name to last Aprils highs:

Trend: It's strong and shows no signs of slowing down, take a look at the weekly chart below. Earnings: A nice ramp into earnings is here. Summer: Summer travel months are upon us.

While I do think this name can and should come back in $15-$20 points before continuing on the trend, this is definitely a favorite to the long side.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCLN over the next 72 hours.