Gannett Inc (NYSE: GCI) at Resistance

December 9, 2010



Shares of Gannett Inc (NYSE: GCI) have been on a tear this past week, rising some 20% in only six trading days.

Gannett shares broke above resistance at $13.00 a share last week and then rallied after Warren Buffett named the company one of his ten best investments for 2011. The six day 20% gain may take some of the glow off this recommendation.

Regardless of Mr. Buffett’s recommendation, Gannett reached the 61.8% retracement resistance level intra-day on Wednesday, December 8. Typically this marks the do-or-die level for rallies, especially ones based on emotions.

A decisive close above $16.17 in coming days would point to a continued rally and potential test of the April highs over $18.00 a share.

A reversal here or failure to continue the rally would likely result in declines and potentially a retest of the $13.00 level in coming weeks.

Fibtimer.com does not currently have a position in Gannett.

Kollar is editor and chief analyst at FibTimer.com (http://www.fibtimer.com) which offers market timing strategies for S&P and Nasdaq index fund traders, as well as bond, gold, small cap, sector, ETF and stock trading strategies.