Target for S&P 500 Rally is 1226

April 9, 2010

Both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and it’s tracking ETF the S&P Deposit Receipts (NYSE: SPY) reversed from midday losses on Thursday and ended the day on the plus side. A bullish event considering Wednesday’s loss, a larger than expected jobs loss report and weak markets overseas.

Profit-taking is all part of the game and better to have small losses now than big losses later. But it looks like the SPX and SPY both have higher highs ahead before any substantial correction will occur.

The SPX is still on track to reach its next resistance level, the 61.8% retracement for the entire bear market decline at SPX 1226. That is 3.2% above Thursday’s close at 1187.68 and is the target for the current advance.

The SPY is still on track to reach its next resistance level, the 61.8% retracement for the entire bear market decline at SPY 122.98. That is 3.6% above Thursday’s close at 118.77 and is the target for the current advance.