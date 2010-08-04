RIMM GAP PLAYS - 20/20 HINDSIGHT

Looking back on RIMM you can see that using gaps as resistance areas is a pretty good play. Hopefully for RIMM we will see a gap up soon. Using gaps as support or resistance does not always work but in my opinion they work a lot more than they don't.

Everyday something gaps. Keep a track of them and wait until they fill the gap. Even keep track of stocks that have huge gaps like PCLN. You would be surprised how often even those gaps are filled and set up for a great opportunity.

Click on chart to enlarge

