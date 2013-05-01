RUT -2.5% DJIA And S&P 500 Drop 1%, Treasuries Embrace Zero% - U.S. $ Sinks

Russell 2000 Looses 2.5% DJIA and S&P 500 Drop 1%. Treasuries Embrace Zero % - U.S. Dollar Tumbles

It was not surprising the S&P 500 headed lower on Wednesday dropping just under 1% after pushing to new highs on Tuesday. The overall light volumes did though. The lack of buyers did not precipitate a stampede to sell which waved the yellow caution flag to the many waiting patiently for the markets to slide off into oblivion.

The Russell 2000 was again the weakest link dropping 2.5% with the DJIA loosing 1% and the NASDAQ at less than one half percent. Is it another set up where the markets will surge higher on the remaining earnings reports or is it just a slow start to what ultimately may shave 10 to 20% off of current levels?

Observations from Wednesday and Expectations for Thursday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported on Wednesday - profit missed by one cent while revenue were just above estimates. All eyes remain on Facebook's mobile ad revenue growth which for the 1st quarter accounted for 30% of overall ad sales, which was up over 7% vs. the 4th quarter. The stock in after hours trade was basically unchanged. LinkedIn (LNKD) reports on Thursday after the close.

The momentum oscillators off of the daily charts have given clear sell signals across the board within the broader indexes. Which may leave the S&P 500 the sole placeholder for new highs until the next correction is complete.

On an Elliott Wave basis there are many near term signals that suggest the correction is now underway. All three indexes, (DJIA, S&P 500, Russell 2000) traced out 5 wave declines (hourly charts) off of yesterday's closes, which is indicative of a trend change. Again, keep in mind this is on a near-term basis. Thursday's trade should provide additional confirmation and that would come with the formation of 3-wave advances (A-B-C).

Here are resistance levels that should contain the bounces before a stronger leg down begins:

S&P 500 - 1588, 1590, and 1592

DJIA - 14753, 14770, 14786

RUT - 933, 936, and 939

Restated Support levels for a Larger Correction

DJIA - support at 14550 while tested recently remains in place for now. The next zone is at the 14500 to 14450 area, but eventually downside momentum will prevail with stronger support coming in at 14400 to 13750.

S&P 500 - Resistance remains at 1598 to 1600. Support is at 1573, 1566, 1559, and 1550, with stronger support below between 1525 and 1475.

Russell 2000 - Support should be found at 920, 916, 912, and 906. Ultimately, it remains highly likely that it could get very ugly for the Russell 2000 with stronger support seemingly far below at the 850 to 820 area.

Treasuries

The 30-yr Bond (basis the June future) has sliced through Fibonacci 62% resistance at the 148'10 area finishing on Wednesday above 149. The pattern in progress off of the March low at 140'27 has formed 5 waves up, which suggests the lows may be in for now with the 30-yr bond again heading above 150 and very possibly to new contract highs. Near-term expectations would be for a 3-wave decline (A-B-C) with support for coming in at 145'31, 144'31, and 144.

10-yr Note (basis the June future) has produced an identical pattern as seen in the 30-yr bond - a 5-wave advance. Expectations would be for a 3-wave decline (A-B-C) to drop prices into support at 132'10, 131'29, and 131'16.

Precious Metals

Gold (basis the futures) started Wednesday on a strong negative note at several points being down over $20. However, after the FOMC announced its intentions to either increase or reduce its monthly bond purchasing program gold jumped higher and continue higher in after hours trade. Resistance remains at 1487 and this level would need to be left in the dust (strong follow through buying) before gold is out of the woods in terms of putting in another leg down before finishing the larger bear market decline.

Silver as well began Wednesday's trade probing lower levels before turning higher in step with Gold. Resistance at 24.25 ahs been breached but surrendered on Wednesday putting it back into place for now. Beyond 24.25 is 25, and 25.70, which is the level that would need to be "left in the dust" to give stronger confirmation that the lows are in for now.

