China's Last Warning: U.S. Treasuries Set to Plummet VERY SOON!

If a bulk of your wealth is in U.S. Bonds then BEWARE:



www.shanghaidaily.com/article/print.asp?...



IT is getting harder for governments to buy United States Treasuries because the US's shrinking current-account gap is reducing supply of dollars overseas, a Chinese central bank official said yesterday.



The comments by Zhu Min, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, referred to the overall situation globally, not specifically to China, the biggest foreign holder of US government bonds.



Chinese officials generally are very careful about commenting on the dollar and Treasuries, given that so much of its US$2.3 trillion reserves are tied to their value, and markets always watch any such comments closely for signs of any shift in how it manages its assets.



For the love of God, do yourself and your family a huge favor and diversify your holdings into REAL ASSETS such as:The Great Rally of 2009 has left a few of these commodities behind and you can still get a pretty good deal trading dollars for these assets.The Federal Reserve's grip on inflation is slipping and now with the above news story headline risk is becoming EXTREME.I suggest you look into Physical Metals, Bullion, Coins, Precious Stones and even ETFs and the stocks of resource producers/extractors.You will not have many more warnings before the dollars in your pocket and the bonds in your portfolio begin to lose value at a shocking pace.Look at the following:Long all Real Assets!