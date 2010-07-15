Ironically, continued earnings growth in emerging markets where citizens gain access to more cash to spend up towards "middle-class" will hurt the dollar more than anything.
As investors begin to buy foreign earnings growth they will sell treasuries to do so.
The flow of Asian and Middle Eastern cash out of treasuries and into the stocks of their own companies will drive up interest rates here and deflate the already deflated American economy even more.
Disclosure: Long Common Sense
Emerging Market Earnings Growth Will Hurt the Dollar
Ironically, continued earnings growth in emerging markets where citizens gain access to more cash to spend up towards "middle-class" will hurt the dollar more than anything.