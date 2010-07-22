Receding Sea Level is the Deflation, The Tsunami Will Be Inflation

You know how the sea level falls dramatically before the tsunami and unsuspecting beach goers go to the shore to check out the curiosity before BAM!! they are hit by the massive wave?



That is what is going on with deflation/inflation.



Deflation is the sea level dropping dramatically.



Bernanke and his printing press is the curious beach goer.



Next...BAM!! We will get hit with a tidal wave of inflation as our short and mid-term interest rates SKYROCKET!



All of the borrowing that we are doing now will have to be paid with against higher interest rates later.

