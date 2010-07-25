We Never Finished the First Recession (Double-Dip? No...Single Dip!)

Saying that fears of a double-dip are overblown is a silly as saying that borrowing trillions from China won't put the U.S. in a precarious predicament at some future date.



A "double-dip" is baked into the cake because the "first" recession never ended.



Home prices keep going down while unemployment keeps going up.



The feast of 1982-2007 was delicious.



Now the waiter is waiting beside our table with a HUGE check!

