Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

We Never Finished the First Recession (Double-Dip? No...Single Dip!)

|Includes: Alcoa Corporation (AA), AAPL, ABE, AEM, AIG, AIXXF, AUY, BA, BAC, BLK, BP, BRK.A, BRK.B, C, CABLF, CEF, CHA, CHL, DAG, DBA, DBC, DDRX, DJP, ERX, ETN, F, FAS, FAZ, FNMA, FXA, FXP, GDX, GE, GFI, GG, GLD, GME, GOLD, GOLD, GOOG, GS, HD, JNJ, KO, L, M, MA, MCD, MLP, MO

Saying that fears of a double-dip are overblown is a silly as saying that borrowing trillions from China won't put the U.S. in a precarious predicament at some future date.

A "double-dip" is baked into the cake because the "first" recession never ended.

Home prices keep going down while unemployment keeps going up.

The feast of 1982-2007 was delicious.

Now the waiter is waiting beside our table with a HUGE check!