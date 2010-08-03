Let Prices Find a Proper Free Market Equilibrium!

People who understand basic economics know that prices in a free market simply want to find the accurate equilibrium between what a party will pay and what another party will sell for.



Politicians who really have no concern or care for the free market simply want a voting populace that are happy and content (and full of "hope") when they enter the voting booth.



To keep rather ignorant voters happy a professional politician must "prop" up the free market so that prices for assets (stocks and houses) rise while prices for consumables (food, electronics) fall.



Since you can only manipulate economic physics for so long the market will begin to fight the politicians.



This push back usually comes in the form of deflation or inflation.



To allow our economy to get back to its non-manipulated normal zone we must allow prices to fall or rise on their own.



Buyers and sellers will then be able to see the value in products and investments and act accordingly.



Screw the politicians and let the free market guide us to a prosperous future.

