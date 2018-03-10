Lam Research's $LRCX $50.37 move above my first buy point shows how reversal stocks move higher in stages, and how profitable they can be.
(Chart courtesy of Incrediblecharts.com)
Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX.
Lam Research $LRCX manufactures etch and cleaning systems used in wafer fabrication for the semiconductor industry.
This chart shows how profitable trading top quality stocks when they're beaten down can be if you trade them early in their reversals.
As you can see, reversal stocks move up in stages.
