WWW.21WEBIR.COM RELEASES TOP INTERNET STOCKS LIST: http://bit.ly/echyFQ $STVI $ANLY MCVE $INUV $MITK $DLGC $GLUU $BSQR $AUGT ZAGG

New York – February 28, 2011

–

a leader in online investor relations, today announced its list of the top ten performing Internet & IT companies. During the past 52 weeks, the top 10 performing Internet & IT companies gained an average of 627% versus a loss of 24.48% for the NASADAQ composite index.

21Century Investor Relations

Symbol Company Name Weighted Alpha Last Rel Str % Avg Vol 52 Week % 52 Week High 52 Week Low STVI Snap Interactive n/a $3.46 n/a 458,736 1822% $4.50 $0.10 ANLY Analyst Intl +61.60 $4.51 83.2 28,830 840% $7.00 $0.48 MCVE MacroSolve n/a $0.20 n/a 62,948 770% $0.55 $0.01 INUV Inuvo Inc -43.60 $2.86 41.4 87,430 606% $6.60 $0.13 MITK Mitek Systems Inc n/a $5.45 n/a 195,905 597% $6.75 $0.56 DLGC Dialogic, Inc +3.40 $4.96 52.9 17,721` 513% $0.51 $7.75 GLUU Glu Mobile Inc +290.30 $4.71 75.7 3,021,950 424% $4.71 $0.85 BSQR Bsquare Corp +425.90 $11.52 55.7 284,415 244% $13.75 $2.11 AUGT Augme Technologies n/a $4.00 n/a 152,627 229% $4.08 $0.81 ZAGG Zagg Inc +203.50 $8.84 44.6 903,000 226% $10.56 $1.90

Top Performers Year to Date (YTD)

#1. Snap Interactive (STVI: OTCBB) $3.46 up 1822%, Snap Interactive, Inc. provides online dating applications for social networking Websites and mobile platforms. The company develops dating applications built on Facebook, MySpace, Bebo, and Hi5 platforms: http://www.snap-interactive.com

#2. Analyst International (ANLY: NASDAQ) $4.51 up $840%, Analysts International Corporation operates as an information technology services company that is focused on providing configured solutions for its clients. The company serves a portfolio of clients throughout the United States with technology staffing, collaboration solutions, infrastructure solutions, project and application solutions, and managed services offerings: http://www.analysts.com

#3. MacroSolve, Inc (MCVE: OTCBB) $0.20 up 770%, MacroSolve, Inc. is a pioneer in delivering mobile apps, technologies, and solutions to businesses and government. Founded in 1997, the company has an extensive network including the top name brands in wireless hardware and software as well as wireless carriers. Leveraging its intellectual property portfolio, MacroSolve is positioned to become a leader in the mobile app space, projected to become a $17.5 billion market by 2012. http://www.macrosolve.com

#4. Inuvo Inc (INUV: AMEX) $2.86 up 606%, an Internet marketing services company, provides marketing and technology solutions to businesses and individuals. It develops software and analytics technology that is accessible over the Internet for use by online advertisers and Website publishers. The company operates in two segments, Exchange and Direct: http://www.inuvo.com

#5. Mitek Systems Inc (MITK: OTCBB) $5.45 up 597%, Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, sells, and services software solutions related to mobile imaging applications and intelligent recognition software in the United Stats and Internationally. The company’ offers mobile imaging applications and intelligent recognition software provided as development toolkits. Mitek offers Mobile Deposit, an application that allows banks to accept check deposits via photos of checks taken with camera-equipped smartphones. http://www.miteksystems.com

#6. Dialogic, Inc (DLGC: NASDAQ) $4.96 up 513%, Dialogic Inc. provides communications platforms and technology to enterprise and service provider markets in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include media server software products, session border controllers, media gateways and bandwidth optimization products, SS7 and signaling products, video gateways, soft switches, programmable media platforms, media and network interface boards, fax boards and software products, and serial protocol adapters: http://www.dialogic.com

#7. Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU: NASDAQ) $4.71 up 424%, Glu Mobile, Inc., is a leading global publisher of social games for smartphone and tablet devices. Glu's unique technology platform enables its titles to be accessible to a broad audience of consumers all over the world - supporting iOS, Android, Palm, Windows Phone 7 devices and beyond. Glu is focused on bringing the best in social, freemium, cross-platform mobile gaming experiences to the mass market: http://www.glu.com

#8. Bsquare Corp (BSQR: NASDAQ) $11.52 up 244%, Bsquare Corp is an industry leader with a proven track record in providing production-ready software products, engineering services, solutions and automated testing for smart, connected devices. With deep technical knowledge of mobile and embedded technologies, BSQUARE enables device makers to develop and ship best in class products. Since 1994, BSQUARE has provided satisfied customers with innovative software solutions allowing them to get to market faster with reduced risk and cost: http://www.bsquare.com

#9. Augme Technologies, Inc (AUGT: OTCBB) $4.00 up 229%, Augme Technologies, Inc is the technology and services leader in interactive media marketing platforms that enable marketers and agencies to seamlessly integrate brands, promotions, video and other digital content through the power of the Internet and mobile communications. Augme's intuitive new media marketing platforms allow companies to quickly create, deploy and measure rich-media, interactive marketing campaigns across all networks and devices : http://www.augme.com





#10. Zagg Inc (ZAGG: NASDAQ) $8.84 up 226%, Zagg Inc ZAGG Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes protective coverings, audio accessories, and power solutions for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, under the invisibleSHIELD, ZAGGaudio, and ZAGGskins brand names, primarily in the United States and Europe. Its invisibleSHIELD brand includes protective film coverings designed primarily for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, personal digital assistants, MP3 players, watch faces, global positioning systems, gaming devices, and rotary blades of military helicopters: http://www.zagg.com

About 21st Century Investor Relations

Based in New York, 21st Century Investor Relations

