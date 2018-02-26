I have been reading much since February 5th, 2018 from many Seeking Alpha contributors and beyond on Volatility ETN’s that prior to Monday February 5th were not even on my radar; i.e., "TVIX", "VXX", "UVXY", "VIXY", and others. I offer no explanation or opinions on these trading platforms other then they are too complicated and too speculative for me and I do not make my investment decisions based on them. Although currently I do check on them every day since February 5th, 2018 mainly to see if they still exist and are being traded. The accelerated drop in all of my stock holdings the week of 2/5/2018 still in my view also does not make any common sense to me, as I received no negative company alerts that day, or any bad news of any kind on any of the company’s noted below that I have long positions in. Product pipelines and product development tracking remain strong, product sales, earnings, projections, all remain at or near targeted goals. Many of these same companies are increasing dividends and have authorized stock buy-back programs and have significant amounts of cash on-hand for acquisition possibilities. Much of this positive healthcare news has been communicated on this Seeking Alpha platform. As such, I continue to believe all these companies are good investments and as of February 7th, 2018 I am as they say “All IN” on the healthcare sector primarily Bio-Tech, Pharma, Medical Tech. I have long positions in the following companies and will continue to buy stock in these companies in the foreseeable future= "CELG", "ABBV", "NVS", "NVO", "GILD", "AMGN", "PFE", "JNJ", "AZN", "LLY", "MDT", "ABMD", "BMY", "MRK", "REGN", "BIIB", "ISRG", "ABT", "RHHBY"

AbbVie Increases Dividend and Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Compound designed to fight Alzheimer's disease shows promise in the lab | Novartis

Amgen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting To Review Potential New Use Of BLINCYTO blinatumomab

http://newsroom.medtronic.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=251324&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2332815

In addition, I received no economic news that would change my assessment of economic conditions for Americans and or Europeans in 2018. I did read in several articles that January wage inflation was up (hourly earnings were up slightly +2.9%) and that was of some concern regarding wage inflation??? This is absurd, if anyone thinks that the American workforce has any better negotiation leverage this January vs. January last year then they are not in the real world or do not understand that most workers still struggle from paycheck to paycheck and are losing ground every day. And every (non-salaried and self-employed) worker I know has higher healthcare costs this January then they did in 2017. I am sure rising healthcare costs which for me are up almost +50% versus year ago will eat up any slight increase in pay, which I believe has not even occurred for most workers. As to inflation, absolutely, as I now pay double for all medicines versus year ago as my medical coverage co-pays are higher for me and so are my deductibles. I am sure I am not the only one experiencing significantly higher health-care costs for 2018 that will exceed my very high and excessive 2017 healthcare costs.

Anyway, I am a simple investor/stock trader and for me there is nothing that I have read that suggests that the companies I hold should be worth less today vs. yesterday. My take is that the February sell-off was a “cascading anomaly” and that the massive equity sell-off should never have reached the levels it did, a 5% sell-off perhaps could make sense, not what actually occurred.

Highlighted below are the companies that I currently have long positions in and will occasionally trade in and out of. Please be advised that I am not a financial advisor, and I have no business relationship with any of the companies who are mentioned below. I focus/invest/read information on companies that are developing medicine or have developed medicines or technologies for diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cancer, hepatitis, Crohn’s disease, and other diseases and for heart recovery issues. I am proud to say that I have had long positions in the healthcare companies noted in this article since 2010. Respectfully submitted to Seeking Alpha on 2/26/2018

Seeking Alpha