Volatility Storms

So, on February 1st, 2018 one of my stock holdings Novartis AG $NVS was trading at $90.55/share. By Thursday afternoon February 8th, 2018 Novartis AG was trading at $82.54/share. And as far as know, no negative business status reports were issued that week by Novartis AG nor were there any financial forecast changes issued in earnings, or projections by anyone covering Novartis. As of February 26, 2018, $NVS is at $86.03. So, what caused the significant loss in value of Novartis AG the week of 2/5/2018. The only explanation so far is that significant and massive speculation was being initiated in certain “VIX” related trading funds, i.e., Volatility ETN’s. One fund managed by Credit Suisse $CS, an inverse VIX ETF $VIN was closed out February 20, 2018. Others continue to remain in play, like $TVIX, also managed by Credit Suisse, reached monthly high’s on 2/5/2018 at $12.60 and on 2/8/2018 $TVIX reached $13.50. On 2/16/2018 $TVIX closed at $6.79. Basically, everyone who owned any stock including $NVS got played in February by these trading platforms.

So here is my game plan on with regard to VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX ST ETN aka $TVIX going forward from now on, irrespective of Fed comments;

1. If $TVIX, did I mention is also managed by Credit Suisse $CS, goes down, or remains unchanged or goes up a penny, or goes up a nickel, or goes up a dime, or goes up a dollar. I will be buying $NVS and other stocks, when/if prices are again affected by this trading platform.

2. To my friends at Novartis and Roche you can time your share- buy-back plans to any price declines caused by $TVIX and the other Volatility ETN’s/ETF’s

3. Since Credit Suisse clearly supports a trading platform that punishes all stockholders perhaps Credit Suisse should no longer be considered as a business/banking partner going forward for any company that seeks to maintain a fair valued stock price.

I am not a financial advisor, and I have no relationship with Novartis or Roche or any of the Bio-Tech, Pharma, or Medical Technology companies that I currently hold long positions in which include the following $NVS, $CELG, $GILD, $BMY, $MRK, $AZN, $MDT, $ABMD, $JNJ, $ABBV, $AMGN, $LLY, $PFE, $ABT, $NVO, $RHHBY

Respectfully submitted on Seeking Alpha on 2/27/2018