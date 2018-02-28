On February 1st, 2018 one of my stocks Johnson & Johnson was trading at $139.87/share – on the morning of February 6th, 2018 it was trading at $128.24/share and on February 9th, 2018 it was trading at $126.41. I still own $JNJ, but the fact that Volatility ETN’s/ETF’s were able to dramatically take down Johnson & Johnson stock, one of the major employers in the state that I live in, New Jersey, in basically one afternoon has most definitely impacted my confidence in the being long $JNJ, the NYSE and NASDAQ.

My Johnson & Johnson stock still has not recovered from the Volatility event the week of 2/5/2018.

I remain concerned that these volatility trading platforms, which forced a major and rapid decline of all my stock positions on February 5th, 2018, will strike again at any time for any event, major or minor or even on a sunny day. And the fact that there were some Seeking Alpha contributors who foresaw this possibility in 2014, based on the mathematics of a spiking “VIX” and that no one managing these platforms made changes until now continues to make me concerned going forward with any long positions in equities. I feel like these financial platforms have poisoned the stock market for anyone who is a long equity position trader who buys specific companies like Johnson & Johnson. This Volatility event and volatility trading, as it was the entire month of February 2018, may be more of a continuing negative force against all stocks going forward for the rest of the year.

Which VIX Spikes May Kill SVXY And ZIV?

So, February 5, 2018, a day (was it a day or the whole week?) that will live in stock market infamy brought about by the Volatility ETN’s/ETF’s, now has a name (according to Heisenberg) it is called “Volpocalypse”, try saying that 3 times, or maybe we should not do that either. The problem is “Volpocalypse” lasted more than a day, from my perspective it lasted the whole week of 2/5/2018. And did it end? or has it just begun, is it continuing? when will it come back? Is it a single event or is it a continuous storm an ever present “Volatility Storm”? And just as I am beginning to understand $UVXY and $SVXY – Proshares has revised how they will function/calculate these trading platforms going forward. Did they just make cosmetic changes, or did they fix a bad or broken product? The fact that they survived “Volpocalypse” I guess says something in their favor. I am reviewing $TVIX and $VXX as possible hedging trades, maybe, but these seem more day trade oriented and short-term trading platforms. Are these short-term hedgers, for now let’s call them “Volatility Storm Troopers” essentially making bets against all stocks? Do I follow their lead or just get out of all equity positions and buy US bonds and/or US treasuries? I have never been so dispirited with regard to the stock positions I own as I have this month.

I encourage all my friends who both work at and or hold stock in Johnson & Johnson®, Merck®, Bristol Myers Squibb®, Novartis®, Celegene®, AstraZeneca®, Abbvie®, Amgen®, Lilly®, Gilead Sciences®, Abiomed®, Pfizer®, Novo Nordisk®, Intuitive Surgical®, Abbott Labs®, Regeneron®, Medtronic® and Biogen Idec® to discontinue and/or reduce your banking/business/partnerships with Credit Suisse. They are not on your side and the trading in $CS $XIV ETN is certainly suspect in the broad-scale stock declines this February 2018.

The Credit Suisse $XIV ETN aka - VIX Short-Term Futures Inverse Daily Excess Return Index ETN, did not survive the week.

ProShares To Castrate Legless Survivor Of Short Vol. Blowup

ProShares ETFs: News Center - ProShare Capital Management LLC Plans to Reduce Target Exposure On Two ETFs

NEXT! Vicious Vol. Spike Claims First Official Victim As Nomura Redeems Short Vol. ETN

Please note that I am not a financial advisor, and I have no business relationship with any of the companies noted below. I do have long positions in JNJ, MRK, BMY, NVA, NVO, GILD, CELG, AZN, AMGN, ABBV, REGN, MDT, BIIB, ISRG, ABMD, LLY, PFE, ABT

