Ugly Truth’s

There are many tactical things you learn when running a business or company. One of them is that when things go south on you for a quarter and you need time to re-group and if you’re lucky enough to have your financial backers give you time to get back on track you need to use all your bad news to your advantage. This means if you are going to give people bad news it is better for you to give them all the bad news you can all at once. Consecutive and or continuous quarters of bad news is usually not acceptable. When you’re going to be a bum to backers you can only do it once, and then you must turn things around. So, if you think your going to lose a lot of money for 6-9 months you need to share the ugly numbers all at once. You’re going to be a bum whether you tell them you need $1 Million dollars or $5 Million dollars or $10 Million dollars. So, you tell them you’re going to need $10 Million, this way you don’t need to tell anyone for awhile any more bad news, and you get more time and money to get your business back on track.

Communicating all the bad news all at once can be the best and quickest way to get things back on track.

Much of the headline -” sky is falling” news today is very negative on trade (when did this become new news -we have been in trade war with China for last 15-20 years? Nevertheless, China will still continue to be a strong business partner with the US but they do reverse engineer everything and then usually can make it better and cheaper then anywhere else in the world), high debt levels, interest rate increases, and higher borrowing/lending costs, again not new news. It has also already been made very clear that as the US moves from a quantitative easing strategy “QE” to a quantitative tightening “QT” focus many costs will go higher for both businesses and US households, so this is not new news either?

The Biggest Economic Threat In 2018: Quantitative Tightening

So, here is a summary of the bad news on my stock positions - all my stocks are down and the only things I follow that were in the "green" yesterday were high risk ETN’s/ETF’s that I do not buy TVIX, VXX, UVXY, VIXY.

Further to my stocks, other than Celgene’s CELG application mistake with Ozanimod™ – and some recent news today on ABBV and BIIB withdrawing a MB test product, there still was no other bad news from the company’s I have positions in. Product pipelines, earnings forecasts remain strong and on target. Many are increasing dividends (which I like) and re-purchasing their stock (and now at much better discounted prices) They can/should time their share buy-backs to the ^VIX.

But the large ETF’s like SPY and others are having tremendous selling pressure on them as people give up and want out and are now selling. Fear is a strong motivator. The short sellers, the short ETF’s and all the Volatility ETF’s and ETN’s tied to the ^VIX are doing well and will continue to do well when Washington news and politics get more divided and communicate confusing policies. And I am sure the algorithm/high frequency traders and hedge funds with their “swifter-then-me traders” will always be many steps ahead. Many others will park/move their money to fixed income securities and wait till the Volatility Storms settle (not sure when that will be)

I need to stay with the basics and stay with what works for me.

So, what did I do on 3/1/2018?

Yesterday I bought three great companies at discounted prices and increased my stock holdings on all 3.

added more Celgene CELG @ $87.64 added more AstraZeneca AZN @ $32.95 added more Johnson & Johnson JNJ @ $129.50

Time will tell if this was a good financial decision, however, I am ok placing a good amount of my money with these three companies and the other healthcare companies I maintain positions in.

But today I say GO US STEEL!

