The ^VIX Market Crash Of 2018

Prior to February 5th, 2018 I was a passive investor, making trades, earning dividends, keeping up to date on individual stock performances, keeping track of new products, company updates and generally unconcerned with my stock portfolio volatility - No longer. I now need to defend the investments I make in the companies I choose to buy stock in. And I now need to create defensive measures to counteract lightning quick volatility players, who can act 24/7 in all worldwide markets and have created the ability to move massive amounts of positions quicker than I can get my coffee, start my computer or get to my devises to act.

I remain troubled that many of my positions remain impacted by the February 5th, 2018 week long crash. Even my perspective on holding certain DOW stocks, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) during this most recent event is forcing me to reconsider even holding these companies. They become severely oversold during these events as many of the ETF’s/Index funds that hold these most favored stocks are forced to sell them at severely depressed prices as they’re clients – sell-sell-sell. As of today, March 3rd, 2018 Johnson & Johnson has lost -10% of its value since February 1st, 2018. From my perspective, this low valuation still makes no sense to me given JNJ’s pipeline, product line, YTD performance, and successful dividend history. There has been little to no change in the company forecast for 2018 to support a 10% reduction in value. What concerns me the most was that (JNJ) lost -10% of its value in less than 24 hours???

So, what happened on February 5th, and 6th, 2018 that would bring down the stock of Johnson & Johnson in 24 hours and all my other stocks? The technical analysts tell me that due to the ^VIX spiking over 50 is what triggered the massive selling during the week of February 5th ,2018. Consequently, the bulk of the selling was already pre-programmed into systems and machines driven by algorithmic programs then started selling in mass. OK, so what major news event, economic or political event, or world event, or natural disaster, or commodity pricing increase drove the ^VIX to 50 and over? There has been no reasonable response to this question. The only concern of any consequence is interest rate hikes. If it is true that a mathematical forecast devise caused a market crash, which is absurd to me in the first place, then I strongly recommend a complete investigation of what elements, components and factors played a role in driving the Chicago Board Options Exchange ^VIX to 50 and over. The pricing of Volatility ETF’s/ETN’s trading platforms are all connected to the ^VIX and as far as I can tell are the only investments that did significantly well this month and continue to do well into March as more and more “sky is falling” headline business news is used to support unsupportable volatility. News organizations keep trying to come up with supporting rationale for the February market sell-off and are trying to call it a “market correction” vs. a “market crash”. What will happen to the ^VIX when a real and significant event occurs? And what if it does not spike or exceed 50? In any event, it all seems suspect to me. The amount of wealth destroyed by this singular event is in the billions. And I see no rational support for the sell-off in the first place, and makes me question connecting all these ETF/ETN platforms to the ^VIX calculation. Is the ^VIX a flawless forecasting devise? How can a market crash be caused by a single mathematical forecasting calculation??? What role did pre-program selling play in accelerating the market crash? As a stock trader since 1973, none of this make any sense to me. The month long ^VIX Crash of 2018 does not make any sense to me.

So, what are my options going forward trying to prepare for this type of market irrationality? I could either create my own algorithmic action plan to defend against the now infamous ^VIX. Or spend more time to become a short seller or options trader. Or come up with a much simpler plan to take advantage of future downdrafts. I think I will keep it simple. As an “old school” stock trader, the other options just seem more stressful and time consuming at this point. As such, I will set aside some cash in my portfolio so that the next 10% or greater downdraft I can add company’s that are on my to-buy wish list. I can then focus on the positive during these declines and approach these events with a bargain hunter mindset. Good Luck to all going forward in 2018, the stock market and the shadowing volatility market is a whole new trading environment.

I wrote this article by myself, the above ^VIX chart is via StockCharts.com $VIX - Volatility Index - New Methodology . Please note that I am not a financial advisor and I have no relationship with any of the healthcare companies that I hold long only positions in which include the following companies, (CELG), (ABBV), (NVS), (NVO), (GILD), (AMGN), (PFE), (JNJ), (AZN), (LLY), (MDT), (ABMD), (BMY), (MRK), (REGN), (BIIB), (ISRG), (OTCQX:RHHBY), (ABT)

Respectfully submitted to Seeking Alpha on 3/3/2018.