Loan Market Commentary 03/22/2010

Last night, as I am sure that you all heard, Congress approved the healthcare bill that will cost the US just under a Trillion dollars over the next 10 years. I must say that this could not come at a better time as many investors are concerned over the US maintaining their AAA credit rating and rising tensions with the Chinese over accusations that they are artificially keeping their currency low causing a sizable trade imbalance. Keep in mind that last week that data came out that showed China and Japan have been net sellers of U.S. Treasuries for the past three months. Today, PIMCO was out talking up Asian Bonds citing that political risks in Europe and United States will be a major driver going forward and likely weight on those markets. Policy makers are treading on thin ice and risk making a mistake that could cut-off growth as they withdraw fiscal stimulus packages, put in place new regulations, and deficits are addressed. Bonds were mixed today and equities were moderately higher after healthcare and technology names rallied on the news, helped in part by short coverings by some who bet the bill would not pass

In the secondary loan market, things were quiet and volumes were very light. Overall the market was choppy but, some healthcare names were firmer by an eighth; HCA, HMA, Community Health, Iasis, Lifepoint, Mylan, were all firmer. Get used to the chop and the low trade volumes as that will be the trend for some time to come since the primary market is still on fire. Being that the secondary is dead; the strategy is to shift out of names that have limited upside potential and into new issues or names with upcoming catalysts. Outside of that, there is really no where else to go. The LCDX 13 was out the door today down an eighth, however recovered moderately, following equities, to 103 7/8 – 104 1/8. Look to see much of the same the same tomorrow. Have a good night.

Community Health Systems ' strip is better today in the wake of the passage of a bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system. The loan rose about 50bp to 96.5-96.75. The bill is widely viewed as a small positive for for-profit hospitals. Fellow hospital operator HCA's TLB is relatively flat at 97-97.5.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn launched a hostile offer Friday to acquire all of Lions Gate Entertainment 's common shares for $6 per share, according to a statement from the company's board. Icahn's offer revises a tender offer unveiled in February at the same price in an attempt to raise his stake to 29.9 percent from less than 19 percent, Reuters reported. Lions Gate's board said in a statement Friday it would review the revised unsolicited offer. Separately the company was expected to place a second round bid for rival movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Friday.

Lions Gate Entertainment and billionaire Len Blavatnik's industrial holding company, Access Industries, have put in second-round bids for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer , sources told Reuters today, adding that Time Warner Inc as still considering a bid. The Friday deadline for a second round of bids for MGM was unofficially extended after Time Warner, the most likely buyer for the famed studio, did not immediately put in a bid. Bids for MGM were still being considered on Monday, two days after the Friday deadline. As of mid-day Monday, Time Warner had not put in a bid.

