Massive Stimulus today = Massive Short Squeeze

Fica tax rate reduction for 2011 will increase spending for everyone in America because while not everyone pays Federal or State taxes, everyone pays Fica tax.
On average a person earning $40k per year will get to keep $800 in 2011 for a couple that is $1,600 savings based on both earning $40k each.
Thank You Obama we needed that extra boost heading into 2011...
