Upgrades to 4G LTE has Begun....

LINTHICUM, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ciena® Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN - News), the network specialist, today announced Barrett Xplore Inc., Canada’s leading rural broadband provider, has selected its ActivEdge 3920 Service Delivery Switch for a high-performance Ethernet backhaul architecture in the first national 4G network in Canada. The deployment is a significant achievement for Ciena in North America, as it marks a major nationwide deployment of its Carrier Ethernet Services Delivery (CESD) solutions in Canada.

The implementation of Barrett Xplore’s 4G terrestrial wireless network began this month and, once complete, will dramatically improve Canadians’ access to more affordable broadband with faster download speeds. However, for users to fully realize these benefits, the operator needs an affordable, automated and reliable backhaul infrastructure to transport the expected explosion in traffic between its planned 1200 cell towers and its core network. Barrett Xplore selected Ciena’s ActivEdge 3920, a next-generation Ethernet access system that delivers business and transport Ethernet services via fiber or copper connections, as the foundation of its nationwide backhaul architecture, allowing the operator to leverage the inherent high capacity and cost-effectiveness of Ethernet technology to guarantee service availability and maximize revenue.

“Our pioneering 4G network will enable all rural Canadians to enjoy uninterrupted high-speed access to Internet services and take full advantage of the new wave of online media applications,” said David Miles, chief network officer at Barrett Xplore. “With Ciena’s Carrier Ethernet technology supporting our backhaul infrastructure, our network can easily scale to meet increased bandwidth demands while giving us better manageability of traffic, ensuring our users a continuous quality customer experience.”

The service-rich features of Ciena’s ActivEdge 3920 include the latest innovations in Ethernet switching technology, Ethernet resiliency techniques and Carrier Ethernet Operations, Administration and Maintenance (OAM) mechanisms. The result is a state-of-the-art design that enables Barrett Xplore to create a robust, packet-based backhaul infrastructure that is resilient in ensuring both traditional and emerging high-capacity services, and is more cost-effective to install, operate and manage. The terrestrial wireless network will be capable of speeds of up to 100 Mbps by next year.

“As operators continue to implement next-generation technology like 4G, they need solutions that can dynamically manage bandwidth to guarantee there are no bottlenecks in the backhaul network. Ethernet provides the best solution as it delivers high-capacity connectivity at a low cost and has the intelligence to manage bandwidth effectively,” said Chad Whalen, vice president and general manager, North America field organization at Ciena. “This win with Barrett Xplore is a testament to the unique value of our Carrier Ethernet solutions, which use a common service-aware operating system to provide operational efficiency and superior quality of service.”

Ciena’s CESD portfolio has been deployed by more than 100 carriers, wireless service providers, cable operators and new entrants in 25 countries, primarily for mobile backhaul and business services.

About Barrett Xplore

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Barrett Xplore Inc. operates Xplornet Internet Services, Canada’s largest rural broadband provider, with customers and dealers in every province and territory. Barrett Xplore aims to bridge the urban/rural digital divide by ensuring that every Canadian, regardless of where they live, has access to broadband, thereby enabling them to compete effectively in the global economy and gain access to essential government and educational services. For additional information, please visit www.xplornet.com.

About Ciena

Ciena is the network specialist. We collaborate with customers worldwide to unlock the strategic potential of their networks and fundamentally change the way they perform and compete. With focused innovation, Ciena brings together the reliability and capacity of optical networking with the flexibility and economics of Ethernet, unified by a software suite that delivers the industry’s leading network automation. We routinely post recent news, financial results and other important announcements and information about Ciena on our website. For more information, visit www.ciena.com.

