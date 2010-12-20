Technology stocks continue to crush numbers

JBL : First Quarter 2011

Net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $4.1 billion compared to $3.1 billion for the same period of fiscal 2010.

GAAP results:

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $156.0 million compared to $66.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2010.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $106.7 million compared to $28.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2010.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $0.49 compared to $0.13 for the same period of fiscal 2010.

Core results:

Core operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $181.9 million or 4.5 percent of net revenue compared to $106.5 million or 3.4 percent of net revenue for the same period of fiscal 2010.

Core earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 were $132.1 million compared to $68.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2010.

Core diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $0.61 compared to $0.32 for the same period of fiscal 2010.

Sequential First Quarter Fiscal 2011 Operational Highlights

GAAP operating income increased 51.5 percent.

GAAP earnings increased $0.22 per fully diluted share.

Core operating income increased 15.9 percent.

Core earnings increased $0.09 per fully diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash flow used in operations for the quarter was $82.7 million.

Sales cycle was 16 days for the first quarter of fiscal 2011.

Annualized inventory turns were seven for the first quarter of fiscal 2011.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 were $101.3 million.

Depreciation for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 was $69.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalent balances were $630.2 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2011.

Core return on invested capital was 28.1 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2011.

A $0.07 dividend was paid on December 1, 2010.

Business Update

“We believe our focus on diversification and a differentiated business model will allow us to continue growth throughout 2011,” said Timothy L. Main, Jabil’s President and CEO. Main said, “We see good momentum in our three business segments as we continue on a record setting pace for fiscal 2011.”

Jabil management indicated that it expects net revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2011 to range from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion.

Jabil estimated that its core operating income for its second quarter of fiscal 2011 will range from $160 to $170 million or 4.1 to 4.3 percent of net revenue.

Jabil indicated that it expects its core earnings per share for its second quarter of fiscal 2011 to range from $0.49 to $0.53 per diluted share.

GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in a range from $0.37 to $0.41 per diluted share for its second quarter of fiscal 2011. (GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2011 is currently estimated to include $0.03 per share for amortization of intangibles and $0.09 per share for stock-based compensation.)



ADBE :

Adobe Jumps: FYQ4 Beats, Q1 View Tops EstimatesBarrons: By Tiernan Ray

Adobe (ADBE) this afternoon reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $1.01 billion and EPS of 56 cents, ahead of the Street’s $988 million and 52 cents.

It was the company’s first quarter with a billion in revenue, Adobe noted. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company saw “outstanding” performance in all its lines of business.

Adobe shares are up $1.93, or almost 7%, at $31.11.

For fiscal Q1 of 2011, the company forecast $1 billion to $1.05 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of 54 cents to 59 cents. Both forecasts are ahead of analysts’ $992 million and 51 cents.

Adobe expects its non-GAAP operating margin of 38.1% may slip slightly in Q1 to between 37% and 38%, it said.