OESX Revenues Skyrocket as major companies start LED lighting installations on full scale.

Companies signing up with OESX are: Chrysler,US Foodservice, Coca Cola, GE, Kraft foods,Office Max, Pepsico,Toyota, Anhaueser, to name a few but more to come because:
$OESX an Energy saving company, its Revenues Skyrocket, plans 100 new jobs for 2011
OESX adding 100 jobs to keep up with demand, Prepares for Presidential Visit http://t.co/hldS0Op
OESX will be getting free national coverage on Wed. this week as the President visits the company to show how job growth is being created by investing in energy saving technology like that of Orion Energy Sytems.
Orion Energy Patented technology delivers more light for less
High-Performance Fluorescent High-Bay Lighting
- Integrated Wireless Energy Management Systems
Renewables
- Apollo Solar Daylighting
- Solar Photovoltaic
- Wind Turbine
Revenues Skyrocket 54% Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Releases Preliminary Fiscal 2011 Third Quarter Results http://yhoo.it/fw5mRs
Deadlines for installing LED lightening in all buildings is fast approaching, many companies are making sure they will beat the deadlines and not get fined by placing installation orders early in 2011.
Governments around the world have passed measures to prohibit the sale of incandescent light bulbs for general lighting. The aim is to encourage use of more energy-efficient lighting alternatives, such as compact fluorescent lamp (CFLs) and LED lamps. Majority of the deadlines fall between 2012 - 2014.
