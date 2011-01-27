Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Bull market bear raid occurred at $CSTR in mid Jan. but in bull markets bear raids don't

|Includes: AMZN, BKNG, NFLX, Outerwall Inc. (OUTR), TZOO

have deep roots and after 2 weeks of basing , I am willing to bet that (NASDAQ:CSTR) $41.60  will start  another uptrend. 

(CSTR) analyst Wedbush said "In Firm's view (CSTR) miss is more a reflection of overly aggressive guidance than underlying weakness set new Tgt $62 from $67 for (2011)

In a bull market there is enough money going around for everyone to have a piece of the pie.

(CSTR) is ready to regain its traction.