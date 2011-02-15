What does the future have in store for us? "Mobile 4G LTE Networking"

Posted by John McHale

PLANO, Texas, 14 Feb. 2011. Engineers at Interphase Corp. NASDAQ: (NASDAQ:INPH) , developed a Long Term Evolution (LTE) eNodeB device that will enable warfighters in moving vehicles to create a mobile, untethered network without having to build large base stations. Interphase's compact eNodeB module can fit multiple form factors, such as a card or a blade for the Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (AdvancedTCA) or MicroTCA chassis, as well as a zero-footprint card or customized design.

The commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) iSPAN 36701 Advanced Mezzanine Card (NYSE:AMC) supports multiple standards-based and common interfaces (common public radio interface [CPRI], RJ45, Ethernet, Serial RapidIO, and PCI Express to give mobile service providers more flexibility in their deployments.

Essentially warfighters in High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), tanks, or vans no longer have to wait and build huge network infrastructures, because they can create their own network infrastructure in the vehicle, says Randall McComas, vice president for sales and marketing at Interphase.

It enables full-motion high-definition video to be streamed over the air through antennas with nor delay or degradation and without having to lay down network fiber. Tank commanders can shoot video back and forth to each other as they move, he says.

The Interphase module supports optional clocking and global positioning system (NYSE:GPS) options that enable the module's use in non-stationary deployment scenarios. When deployed in a single-card configuration, such as that for zero-footprint designs, it can be powered by a CAT-5 cable, an IEEE 802.3at PoE connection, or even solar power, thus removing the need for expensive power distribution to remote cell sites.

The eNodeB module comes with integrated application-ready software: pre-integrated, fully compliant L1–L3 LTE protocol layers, management tools, and third-generation Interphase iWARE application programming interface (NYSEMKT:API). This allows vendors to develop a complete product line that addresses the needs of different markets, using a single development platform and thus accelerating product availability and minimizing development costs.

McComas says the module's processor is a Mindpeed Transcede system-on-chip (SoC) 3G/4G/LTE baseband processor, which provides spectrum efficiency, capacity, and peak data rates with low latency. The replaces devices such as digital signal processors (DSPs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and has a scaleable hardware architecture that enables the same software to be used across pico, micro, and macro cells.

"Fourth generation (4G) technologies like Long Term Evolution (LTE) will usher in a new way to meet the exploding demand for wireless data applications. Not only does LTE provide higher data rates, it enables mobile service providers to adopt a new network topology that gives them the flexibility to meet subscriber demand where it is high and to pack more traffic into their spectrum bands," according to an Interphase white paper titled "Compact Base Stations: Taking LTE Where You Need It."

Compact base stations are designed to deliver: high capacity, through deployment of smaller base stations with a smaller coverage area; base stations that are closer to subscribers, and small enough to be installed on a variety of assets -- such as lampposts, outdoor building walls, or indoor locations; and low cost-per-bit, which creates a lower total cost of ownership, according to the white paper.

The company will be showcasing an eNodeB demonstration this week at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona as part of a collaboration with Mindspeed Technologies, Inc., Continuous Computing, and Ixia.

The Interphase LTE eNodeB module, the single card base station in the demo system, employs Mindspeed's Transcede processor. The LTE eNodeB module also includes the Trillium LTE software stack from Continuous Computing, which is currently in multiple LTE field trials globally.

The demo system's evolved packet core simulator runs Continuous Computing sample LTE core network emulator applications for Mobility Management Entity, Serving Gateway, and PDN Gateway on an Interphase multicore packet processor card.

Both the COTS hardware and pre-integrated software elements of the solution are designed to speed development of LTE base stations that scale economically from femto and pico to macrocell system designs.

In addition to the Interphase LTE demo system, the live demonstration is supported by Ixia's IxCatapult user equipment emulation that generates the multiplay traffic for the demonstration and for lab development work.

The live LTE eNodeB demonstration will take place in the Mindspeed stand 2H57 in Hall 2 and in the Continuous Computing stand 1F01 in Hall 1 at Mobile World Congress 2011. The exhibit hall is open from February 14-17, 2011. Contact lte@iphase.com to schedule a meeting and demonstration or visit the two stands.