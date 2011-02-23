Brent Oil Soars to $109.68 , what you need to know.

Don't chase the pump and dump oil stocks that are rallying with oil. Instead stick to stocks that will make profits and I am talking about massive profits with Oil at current levels.



Stick with true winners and stay clear of the crowds chasing low floats just because their name says oil.



The True winners will be :



COG : $44.55



CLR : $65.99 forward pe 28.06



WLL : $63.18 forward pe 15.13



NOG : $28.40 forward pe 26.63



BEXP : $33.54 forward pe 31.17



IMO : $50.68 forward pe 17.77



GEOI : $30.19 forward pe 18.95





