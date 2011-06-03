Get ready for Quepasa to go Social Mania with the rest of sector as Facebook launches Quepasa game Wonderful City June 6th, 2011

"We are extremely pleased with the success of our initial launch of Wonderful City - Rio, the first original title developed by Quepasa Games," commented Quepasa CEO, John Abbott. "Having only launched on Orkut on May 8, Wonderful City - Rio is already the sixth most popular Portuguese language application on Orkut. As of May 31, Wonderful City - Rio's Daily Active Users (DAU) totaled over 600,000, while its Monthly Active Users (MAU) totaled over 1.3 million across Quepasa and Orkut. Additionally, the game's Daily Active Users spent an average of over 40 minutes a day playing the game," added Abbott. "We are impressed by the initial retention and monetization metrics it has produced and excited to continue investing in the success of this title."

With the launches of Wonderful City - Rio on Quepasa.com and Orkut complete, management noted that the game is also currently in the Facebook Developer "sandbox." Here, it will undergo final integration and synchronization with the Orkut platform before going live on Facebook, which is anticipated the week of June 6. "We are excited about the potential for Wonderful City - Rio on Facebook given the positive response we have seen from the predominantly Brazilian user base currently playing the game on Orkut. In order to fully leverage Facebook's reach, we are working with Mentez on additional localized versions of the game that will resonate with an even broader audience across Latin America."



http://gamedeveloper.digitalmedianet.com/articles/viewarticle.jsp?id=1526023