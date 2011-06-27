They fooled the retail guys into selling in May again with QE2 ending scares for June.

Now they are telling the retail guys that QE2 really does not end in JUNE because they have $300 Billion in easing coming after June 30th.



Now that they fooled the retail folks into selling, they are probably buying now just days ahead of June 30th to take advantage of the scare of QE2 ending.



Fed May Buy $300 Billion in Treasuries After QE2 By Daniel Kruger and John Detrixhe - Jun 27, 2011 7:15 AM ET



While the $600 billion purchase program, known as QE2, winds down, the Fed said June 22 that it will continue to buy Treasuries with proceeds from the maturing debt it currently owns. That could mean purchases of as much as $300 billion of government debt over the next 12 months without adding money to the financial system.

