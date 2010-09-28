44 pounds of Rare Earth needed per Toyota Prius

The most important use for rare earth elements is in hybrid and alternate fuel vehicles. The powerful, efficient motors and the high-capacity batteries needed in these vehicles are driving demand for these minerals.



"In a Toyota Prius, for example, there's over 20 kilograms of rare earth,"



"Now you've got cars like Lexus coming out with three electric motors in them. There's a lot of rare earth demand building up in the hybrid vehicle market."



"The uses seem to be expanding almost exponentially every year. The hybrid vehicle industry really drives it, but the uses are just staggering. That's part of the problem--to decide what product you want to produce and which market you want to address."



comments from: Gary Billingsley, chairman and chief financial officer of GWMG