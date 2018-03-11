Robert Mueller Should Be Executed For Treason

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has conspired with others to commit treason and other crimes; and at the least he must be tried, convicted and imprisoned for life.

By Timothy D. Naegele[1]

The crime of treason against the United States is punishable by imprisonment or death. Article III, Section 3 of our Constitution defines treason and its punishment:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court. The Congress shall have power to declare the punishment of treason, but no attainder of treason shall work corruption of blood, or forfeiture except during the life of the person attainted.[2]

The United States Code states at 18 U.S.C. § 2381:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.[3][4]

As FBI Director, Robert Mueller was a co-conspirator and complicit in the "Uranium One"-Russian-Clinton scandal, involving the payment by Russia's killer Vladimir Putin[5] (directly or indirectly) of approximately $145 million to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and their foundation—in exchange for the transfer of 20 percent of America's critical Uranium assets to Russia.[6] This is undisputed.

Putin kills people. He does not authorize the payment of a penny, much less $145 million, without expecting results—which he and Russia received in spades. As FBI Director, what did Mueller know and when did he know it? And what, if anything, did he do to prevent both the Clinton payments and the Uranium transfers?

Also, there are reasons to believe that Mueller has conspired and continues to conspire with Rod Rosenstein and others to reverse the results of the last American presidential election. This alone constitutes treason, which is punishable by imprisonment or death. And a multitude of other crimes have been perpetrated by them.[7]

These are not idle or frivolous statements, but contentions that go to the very essence of our great nation's constitutional republic. Indeed, it is posited that no greater internal threat to our nation's existence has occurred since its founding. Even our Civil War was a war of secession by the South, not a war to alter our form of democratic government.

Mueller and his co-conspirators have given aid and comfort to our enemies by trying to bring down the duly-elected presidency of Donald Trump. Their efforts and funding should be cease immediately; all of their ongoing activities should be turned over to rank-and-file employees of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)[8]; and they should be prosecuted.

The DOJ and FBI corrupted an American election, and the wrongdoers must be brought to justice. To make certain that it never happens again, an example must be made of Mueller, not dissimilar to that of Benito Mussolini in Italy during World War II. He must be prosecuted for treason and other crimes, convicted, and executed—to send the message of "Never Again" far and wide.

Timothy D. Naegele was counsel to the United States Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and chief of staff to Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal recipient and former U.S. Senator Edward W. Brooke (R-Mass).

[2] See Article III

[3] See 18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

[4] Possibly the last person charged with and executed for treason was Adam Yahiye Gadahn "for videos in which he appeared as a spokesman for al-Qaeda and threatened attacks on American soil. He was killed on January 19, 2015 in an unmanned aircraft (drone) strike in Waziristan, Pakistan."

See Treason - Wikipedia

[5] See The Death Of Putin And Russia: The Final Chapter Of The Cold War ("The Death Of Putin And Russia: The Final Chapter Of The Cold War")

[6] See The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America's Uranium To Russia's Killer Putin ("The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America’s Uranium To Russia’s Killer Putin")

[7] See, e.g., Is Barack Obama A Racist? ("WILL BARACK OBAMA GO TO PRISON?") and The United States Department of Injustice ("A Reckoning For The Corrupt DOJ, FBI And Robert Mueller") and The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America's Uranium To Russia's Killer Putin ("As FBI Director, Mueller Helped Cover Up Fla. 9/11 Probe, Court Docs Show") and Is Barack Obama A Racist? ("BARACK OBAMA’S FAILED, CHAOTIC, RACIST AND TREASONOUS PRESIDENCY’S FINAL DAYS") and The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America's Uranium To Russia's Killer Putin ("Remove, Disbar, And Prosecute Robert Mueller!") and The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America's Uranium To Russia's Killer Putin ("The Designated Target Of A TREASONOUS Elite FBI Cabal: The President Of The United States") and The Real Russian Conspiracy: Barack Obama, The Clintons, And The Sale Of America's Uranium To Russia's Killer Putin ("THE FACE OF EVIL: ROBERT MUELLER")

[8] See The United States Department of Injustice ("The United States Department of Injustice")