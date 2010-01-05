Government insured ABS is not a good idea

A Fed economist is apparently calling for the US government to create an agency that would guarantee asset backed debt, effectively the world's largest insurance entity. What could go wrong?

In the piece he says that this "resolves the problems associated with systemic risk." Of course this is entirely untrue as it doesn't solve the problem of systemic risk, it just shifts systemic risk from the private sector to the public sector. Instead of AIG collapsing under the pressure of insurance contracts which couldn't be fulfilled, instead it could be the US Government. That would be way better and pose way less of a systemic problem--right?

Insurance is dangerous because it is a free source of capital to the writer--until it isn't. The probabilities of the US Government having to actually make good on these hypothetical insurance contracts may appear slim today, but so was the probability of Bear Stearns, Lehman, WaMu, FNM, FRE and Wachovia all failing in the same year. Unimaginable events have a way of becoming inevitable very quickly--that's why we buy insurance, and that's why the writer of the insurance works hard to limit exposure to particular risks. Why do I believe that an ABS insurance company run by the government would do a less than stellar job at managing such risk?

The US Government needs to stop being viewed as a magical bottomless piggy bank. Yes the Fed can print money, but that money comes at a real cost. And more importantly governments can fail--in fact the US government has failed before--under the articles of confederation. Luckily at the time the US government didn't have its hands in as many corners as it does today. In 1789 the US government was not too big to fail, and therefore it did with little disruption. Today that would not be possible. We should all hope that we never have to test this theory. However, the more obligations heaped on the government, the more likely that scenario becomes.