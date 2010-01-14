Market Trend Signal – Trend Following Stocks- Sunrise Senior Living, Inc SRZ

Sunrise Senior Living, Inc. provides senior living services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. It offers independent living services, which include housing, meals, transportation, activities, and housekeeping, as well as licensed skilled nursing services for residents who require 24-hour skilled nursing care; and determination of the appropriate level of care and service for such resident. The companys assisted living communities also offer a reminiscence neighborhood that provides specially designed accommodations, service, and care to support cognitively impaired residents, including residents with Alzheimers disease and other forms of memory loss.

In addition, it provides medication management program, which includes the storage of medications, the distribution of medications as directed by the residents physician, and compliance monitoring. Further, the company also develops senior living communities for the company, for ventures in which it retains an ownership interest, and for third parties. As of November 18, 2009, Sunrise Senior Living operated 382 communities in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom, with a combined unit capacity of 40,175 units. Sunrise Senior Living was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.( source )





SRZ Currently has a BUY Signal

