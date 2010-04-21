Closed-End Funds Selling at Discounts Offer Bonus Returns

Last month, I wrote, “Closed-End Funds – Structure and Price Discount Add to Potential Returns” (March 12), in which I described the benefit of the closed-end structure for portfolio managers and investors. Today, I want to explain why funds selling at a discount represent more than an opportunity to make an added gain if the discount narrows.

When you buy a closed-end fund at a discount, the price is less than the net asset value (NYSE:NAV), so you get added assets working for you. This is like leverage, only without the risk and cost of borrowing. Consider it a bonus.

For example, buying a closed-end fund at a 10% discount gives you the earning power of $10 in closed-end fund assets for every $9 you invest. Here are the bonus returns:

You earn a bonus return from income payments. If a fund’s $10 NAV earns net income of 3%, shareholders receive $0.30. Because the price was $9, the return is 3.33%, or a bonus return of 0.33% You earn a bonus return from capital gains payments. Assume the fund’s NAV rises to $11, then there is a $1 capital gains payment. The fund’s return is 10% based on the original $10 NAV. However, for the closed-end fund shareholder, the payment is 11.11% of the $9 invested, or a bonus return of 1.11%

If these payments are reinvested at a discount, the bonus returns even compound over time.

So… Closed-end funds bought at a discount can provide bonus returns, even if the discount does not narrow.

No positions