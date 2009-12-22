Tues Dec 22 Intraday Action-Big movers and Positions we would close

SNS is up another 12% today which means it is up over 50% from our Dec 1 entry level. Looks like SNDK is still running and now TLEO and EPAY are coming on strong. This puts the number of stock setups from the month of December that are up 10% or more at 15 stocks.

This SNS Chart just keeps looking better and better.



Here is a recent list of stocks that you should have gotten stopped out of. If not they are still acting poorly, and we would look to do the following.

HEAT we would close for now, GNK(needs to hold the 200 day so can wait and watch if still have partial position), BIDU is done as we have been mentioning,not liking the action in WYNN, would close OSK(still up 25% but dead money for now). HOG and TUP on life support trying to get higher.If they start to slip any further we would be closing them out. CTRP is getting beat up today but we are still up around 40%+ so would give it a chance to bounce off the 50 day MA before closing out. If you still have any positions in AIXG we would close out. Not liking the action on LOOP so would look to close out as well. The rest of our open positions look fine.

Remember it is always a good idea to play our stock ideas the following way. Typically we get a nice quick move. It is usually a good idea to lock in some of those gains off the first move and raise your stop to either breakeven or you can use a trailing stop depending on market conditions.

We only had 1 setup from last night VRX but looks like it triggered and so far is working.

Thanks,

Brett Marsh

Chief Market Technician

www.betterstockentries.com

brettm@betterstockentries.com

No positions