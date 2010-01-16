Gameplan for Friday January 15th-Stocks to Close

Gameplan for Friday January 15th

The market closed up for the day but we did have some pretty brutal whipsaws. For example if you bought our ARST and CAGC setup f rom last night the stocks popped up around 5% intraday only to reverse and close lower for the day.

Take a look at some of our open positions that were way up today but reversed to close way off the highs.

TLEO



TSTC



AONE is ugly may close whole position



Whipsaws like this, especially during earning season makes things far less predictable . We will start to close out all choppy positions and if later on the opportunities present themselves then we will get back in at that time

Positions to Close

We don't mess around with a stock that was up huge and ends up closing way off it's highs for the day on heavy volume.

Close AONE

ULTA take profits if not already

CACC example of a strong stock at 10 period MA

AMZN closeout if trades lower

Close 1/2 of TLEO possibly entire position tomorrow

Close UPS

Close WMB

Close BRF

NEW POSITIONS

No new positions for Friday, January 15

We should have some more updates intraday

Thanks,

