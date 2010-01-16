Intraday Action-Positions we would look to sell or take profits on Part 3

This is Part 3 of Friday's Stocks we would sell Report

TSTC-Still up 33% from our Dec 14th entry but would close



JDAS-Still up over 15% from our entry point. We would take profits on 1/2 of the position



NTES-Dec 15th entry was up as much as 15% but should have got stopped out of other 1/2 today at breakeven if you still had a position

ACF-Still up over 8% but would sell 1/2 position for now

ABVT-Would close out position

ASEI- Was up as much as 7.7% Would close whole position on this pullback

MFW-Close entire position

We will be monitoring all other open positions but would keep tight stops on all

positions.



Thanks,

Brett Marsh

Chief Market Technician

www.betterstockentries.com

brettm@betterstockentries.com

