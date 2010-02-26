Trading Plan for Friday Feb. 26-Small and Midcap Index Analysis and New Trade Setups

MARKET DIRECTION

Thursday the market sold off hard but allied back in a big way even after all the bad economic and global news. This gives us the opportunity to enter into some new trades with some better odds. I haven't heard anyone really talk about this but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still having trouble getting above their 50 day MA and lagging the small and midcap indices. The Small and Midcap indices below are looking like they are in much better shape.

Russell 2000



S&P 400



RTH- The retailers are breaking out to new highs



Smallcap 600



OPEN POSITIONS

Keep stops at least at breakeven. Our Last major entry point got us in most of these trades so early we haven't got whipsawed out of them like most people have.

NEW SETUPS

The trend is not in place but todays intraday reversal gives us the go ahead to attempt some new trades. With a choppy trendless market we must understand that any new trades at this point are higher risk than normal. We would keep tight stops and will not be afraid to get out quickly if we get another market reversal

We are looking to enter the following trades if they trade above the following price

Jdas 28.39



Bucy 62.33



MEND 21.00



ANR 46.07



CSGS 20.18



GIL 24.00



SNDK 28.76



VPRT 58.16



JAH 32.10



ETP 46.26



PCLN 224.80



RINO 20.15



ARST 27.14



AHT 5.77



