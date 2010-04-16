Stocks To Take Profits On-Here Are Our Trade Returns

Today we locked in some more great profits. Before the market closed we sent out an email regarding the intraday market action and not only was the market stretched but it was starting to act toppy.

We suggested selling half of our open positions to take some profits. Looks like that was a good idea since we are seeing some heavy selling in the aftermarket.

Google beat estimates but so far it’s trading down 30 points in the aftermarket.

AMD is also beat estimates but it too is trading down around 5%.

May have been a perfect time for us to take profits but let’s hope it is nothing more than an ordinary pullback. If so we should have some nice setups in the next few days

Here is a rundown of the locked in profits from today’s sells

We encourage taking profits along the way and preferably on the way up and not on the way down. In some cases you may have already taken profits at higher or lower levels which may leave you with only a 1/4 position left.

We do give guidance on when we think it is a good time to lock in some profits or losses based on our screen criteria and market timing indicators. It is however up to our readers to actively manage their portfolios based on their own risk tolerance. Our objective is to give our readers stock setups that can make large moves and guidance based on our favorite trade management techniques. Hopefully some of our readers can find a way to even outperform us. If you have a favorite trade management and don't mind sharing it with us please drop me an email at brettm@betterstockentries.com. Give us what rules you use and how you implement it and we will write an article giving you credit for the strategy.

NEW SETUPS

In light of the poor earnings reaction we will not have any new setups for Friday

We will continue to manage our remaining open positions and will do some post trade analysis on where we got in and out and why.

To receive our intraday stock setups and trade management click here for the INTRADAY UPGRADE

If you aren't a member yet of our Nightly or our Intraday Services what are you waiting for?

Try our service for 7 days . TRY NOW

Thanks,

Brett Marsh

betterstockentries.com

globalchartanalysis.com

No Positions