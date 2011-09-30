List of High Quality, High Yield Dividend Payers

I have compiled a new list of high yield stocks that also pass a high quaility stock screen. These stock criteria include a buy or hold rating from Zacks Research, a projected EPS of 10% or greater, cashflow growth rate of 0.06% or greater, etc.



A great find is Two Harbors management Company (NYSE:TWO) which has a current yield of 18% and listed as a strong buy by several analyst. You can see the complete list at:





http://getrichinvestments.com/2011/09/list-of-high-quality-high-yield-dividend-stocks/