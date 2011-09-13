Of Knights and White Horses

Daily State of the Markets

Tuesday Morning - September 13, 2011 Good morning. For the bears, Monday started off with such promise. In the pre-market, European bourses were down better than -3%, Hong Kong was down -4.2%, and banks in France were being crushed - again. There was a report out of Greece that the poster child for the PIGIS only had enough cash to last through the end of the month. There was the report out of Germany that said an "orderly insolvency" for Greece shouldn't be ruled out. There was yet another official denial from Greece's PM that the country won't default. There was a report about a big hole in some of Europe's bank balance sheets. And there was disappointment that the G-7 could only muster a handful of paragraphs pledging some sort of support in the future. Naturally, the U.S. stock market followed suit and before the session was even 2 minutes old, the Dow was off triple-digits - again. Even the chartists had something to worry about as the uptrend line that the bulls had been so fond of was suddenly making a snap-crackle-pop noise. And with the 1140 zone on the S&P 500 appearing to give way, it looked like the lows of the recent swoon were going to be tested once again. As one might have expected though, stocks rallied after just a couple of minutes of nastiness as the Euro suddenly found some life (remember, the Euro has been slammed unmercifully of late and was due for a bounce) and the programs kicked in. But after an impressive bounce, our Commander-In-Chief proceeded to give the ball back to the bears by singing the same old song about raising taxes on the rich to pay for his new-fangled jobs program (seriously, have these guys learned anything?). And before you could stop shaking your head, the indices were back at the lows of the day. So, with the party-line being that Greece is going default sooner or later, our furry friends had their sights set on an old-fashioned breakdown; you know something truly ugly. After all, with stocks having been down six of the last seven days, it was obvious who was in charge here. But then it happened. A single headline changed the mood, the day, and perhaps even the near-term trend as Bloomberg reported that according to the Financial Times, China was talking to Italy about buying bonds. Bam, the Dow popped up 125 points from the low and the bears were looking nervous. You see, while there has been all kinds of talk about knights in shining armor mounting up their white horses, up until this point, there had been no riders to be found anywhere on the horizon. When you stop and think about it, lots of folks have talked about being that white knight. Let's see here... Ben Bernanke's gang has all but assured us that they are going to do something in a week or two. The ECB has stopped talking about inflation long enough to notice that things aren't exactly going swimmingly at the moment. The head of the Eurozone said over the weekend that they intended on supporting the Euro. The G-7 wrote up a dandy statement about standing ready to do something at some point. And the U.S. government never met an opportunity to spend money that it didn't like. So, while details from all of these potential white knights have been severely lacking, there has been little doubt that somebody, sometime, would do something. Lo and behold, that somebody turned out to be the Chinese. You remember them, right? These are the people with actual economic growth in their country and more dollars than they can figure out what to do with. Well, apparently the China Investment Bank (perhaps the world's largest sovereign wealth fund) has been chatting it up with the Italians over the past two weeks and the FT finally put two-and-two together in a story Monday. Although it took a while for FT to actually post the story (and as such, traders decided it was only a rumor and started hitting the sell button again), the article finally made it to cyber space. So, with actual names, dates and locations to go by, the bulls were suddenly in business as it appeared that there actually was a knight riding around on a white horse. The question, of course, is if one white knight is going to be enough to turn the dismal market mood around. While Italy may have found its champion, it probably won't be long before traders start to wonder who is going to ride in and save Spain, Portugal, Ireland, et al. But for Monday at least, that knight on a white stallion was a sight to behold. Turning to this morning... All eyes continue to be focused on Europe this morning. The weak bond auction in Italy and ongoing concerns about Greece seem to be counteracting the positive reports that Italy is in talks with China. Our futures are pointing to a flat open at the present time. On the Economic front... The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 1.9 points to a reading of 88.1, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decline. Thought for the day... Try sending positive thoughts to someone who could use an upbeat vibe today... Pre-Game Indicators Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell... Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +0.81%

Shanghai: -1.06%

Hong Kong: NA

Japan: +0.93%

France: -0.82%

Germany: +0.45%

Italy: +0.65%

Spain: +0.39%

London: +0.04%



Crude Oil Futures: +$1.55 to $89.74



+$1.55 to $89.74 Gold: +$20.10 to $1833.40



+$20.10 to $1833.40 Dollar: higher against the Yen, Euro and Pound



higher against the Yen, Euro and Pound 10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 1.963%



Currently trading at 1.963% Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: -4.17

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -35

NASDAQ Composite: -2.04

(relative to fair value): Wall Street Research Summary Upgrades:

SunPower (SPWRA) - Auriga



Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) - Citi



Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) - Goldman Sachs



Health Management (NYSE:HMA) - Oppenheimer



Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) - RBC Capital



Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) - Stifel Nicolaus



JPMorgan Chast (NYSE:JPM) - Stifel Nicolaus



Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) - UBS Downgrades:



Hospira (NYSE:HSP) - Barclays



HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) - Cowen



Netlogic Microsystemsn (NYSEARCA:NETL) - Jefferies, Stifel Nicolaus, UBS



Sunshine Hotel Invesotrs (NYSE:SHO) - JPMorgan



FedEx (NYSE:FDX) - RBC Capital Long positions in stocks mentioned: none For more of Mr. Moenning's thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment. Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided. The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer. Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice. Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.