LEDs: the next multi billion dollar industry?

As HB-LEDs are set to explode many are the companies that are waiting for being rewarded on increasing sales. Some of the top worldwide LED companies include Cree (NASDAQ: CREE ), Osram, Philips Lumileds (NYSE: PHG ), Nichia and Toyoda Gosei. Typically the first step of LED manufacturing is the epitaxial growth of the LED material (for example GaN) on a wafer substrate such as sapphire, silicon carbide or silicon. This is typically performed by metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) and as consequence leading manufacturers of MOCVD equipment such as Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO ) and Aixtron (AIXG) have recently experienced strong sales growth. After litho, etching and metalization steps LED dies are created on a wafer typically 2 inch diameter (expanding to larger sizes).