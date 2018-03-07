Overlooked, Profitable, Debt-Free, Undervalued With Strong Catalyst (Healthcare Stock)

We invite you to take a 2-week Free Trial, lock in price and get grandfathered because subscription fees will increase significantly as a result of high demand for our Premium research.

No, we will not recommend a highly leveraged company waiting for a White Knight who will acquire it and put it out of its misery and its way to bankruptcy. We will not roll the dice or throw darts trying to spot a winner either. As you know, none of these options reflects our investment strategy.

This isn't also a company from the marijuana or bitcoin sectors where thousands of "investors" look for instant gratification ignoring fundamentals. Actually, most of these stocks have started to hit a wall because fundamentals have begun to weigh on these highly speculative plays over the last weeks, as shown in their charts.

We will just uncover another overlooked stock from the healthcare industry with significant upside potential while saving you countless hours of grinding out research to separate the wheat from the chaff.

This is a profitable and debt-free company with low key metrics and high insider ownership.

Welcome Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCQB:PFHO) at $16 per share from the healthcare industry.



The Business

Pacific Health Care Organization is in the business of assisting its client/employers control the cost of their employee workers’ compensation claims. Pacific is a workers’ compensation cost containment specialist given that workers' compensation costs are primarily dependent on medical costs along with inflation, fraud and other factors.

Therefore, the company's business objective is to deliver value to its clients reducing their workers’ compensation-related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay.

In other words, Pacific's core service focuses on the reduction of medical treatment costs by enabling its client/employers to share the control over the medical treatment process. This control is obtained by participation in one of the company's medical treatment networks given that Pacific holds several valuable government-issued licenses to operate medical treatment networks.

Although Pacific has processed medical bill reviews in 25 states, its principal clients are located in California where the high cost of workers’ compensation insurance is a critical problem. According to the latest annual report:

"As of the end of December 31, 2015, according to the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau of California, the State of California has the highest per claim costs in the nation, reporting costs for workers’ compensation claims that exceed by also 200% the combined median cost of claims of all other states. Medical costs per indemnity claim have risen by more than 50% per claim since 2005. Workers’ compensation costs continue to increase in large measure due to rising medical costs, inflation, and fraud, among other factors. Medical and indemnity costs associated with workers’ compensation in the state of California cost employers billions of dollars annually."

Stellar Balance Sheet And Return To Growth This Year

The banks don't know Pacific Health Care and Pacific Health Care doesn't know the banks because the company has maintained a debt-free balance sheet over the last years while also holding $5.6 million cash as of September 2017. Given that it has been debt-free over the last years, it's obvious that the biggest shareholder is a conservative, risk-averse businessman who is not a fan of financial leverage.

However, revenue dropped in 2015 compared to 2014 and continued to fall in 2016 weighing on the profitability (before tax) that went from approximately $3.3 million in 2014 to almost $1 million in 2016.

Also, profit margin shrank from 35% in 2014 to 17% in 2016, while operating cash flow in 2016 was $1.21 million falling approximately 40% compared to 2015.

These facts will most likely concern some investors and therefore, I will shed light on the reasons behind these negative developments by presenting key excerpts from the company's reports.

During the latter part of 2015 and early 2016, the company lost three large customers Prime Health, Companion Property & Casualty and AmTrust, Prime Health took the work back in-house. Companion Property & Casualty Insurance was acquired by Enstar and Enstar brought the services in-house as well. AmTrust Insurance stopped using UR, NCM and MPN services, as quoted below:

"During 2015, AmTrust North America and Carl Warren & Company accounted for approximately 31% and 13%, respectively, of our total sales. During 2014, AmTrust, Companion Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Prime Health Services, Inc., previously reported as our third-party partner for UR services, accounted for approximately 19%, 13% and 13%, respectively of our total sales.

As previously reported, effective June 1, 2015, Companion ceased using our MBR services following its acquisition by a third party and the decision to take its business in-house. As a result, we realized no MBR fee revenues from Companion during the six-month period ended December 31, 2015.

As previously reported, during the fourth quarter 2015, AmTrust, the Company’s largest customer, notified the Company it would be terminating the services provided by the Company in December 2015. AmTrust cited changing business needs in its termination letter as the reason for termination. The Company was providing UR, NCM, MPN and network access fee services to AmTrust. We anticipate the loss of AmTrust will significantly impact our profitability and liquidity until such time as we are able to replace the revenues generated from AmTrust. During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2015 and 2014 fees generated from AmTrust were approximately $2,564,042 and $1,804,095, respectively."

Now you know the reason for the significant decline in revenue, profits and operating cash flow in 2015 and 2016.

More importantly, these negative developments are behind us, which is a key factor in this investment idea.

The company's remaining customers are corporates, not-for-profits organisations, self-administered employers, and municipalities which are more stable than insurers and don't tend to bring Pacific's services in-house. Additionally, Pacific states that:

"During fiscal 2016, we were successful in adding a number of new clients whose combined revenues totaled $527,215, which helped offset some of the impact of the losses experienced in the latter part of 2015 and early 2016."

As a result, Pacific has returned to growth mode on all fronts over the last 3 quarters. Based on the latest results for the nine months and the corporate news (the annual report will be out by the end of March), I project that Pacific will see revenue and profit YoY growth of approximately 10% and 60% respectively in 2017 compared to 2016.

Specifically, I project that revenue and net income (before tax) will reach approximately $6.2 million and $1.6 million respectively this year, which translates into a profit margin of 26%. This is a significant improvement compared to 2016 when profit margin was 17%, as mentioned above.

Moreover, the operating cash flow in 2017 is expected to reach approximately $0.9 million and the free cash flow is expected to continue on the same trend of the first nine months and be almost equal to the operating cash flow thanks to negligible annual CapEx.

A Super Low CapEx Business

As noted above, Pacific's business model requires negligible annual CapEx. And a business model with very low capital intensity is a key part of any value proposition because it doesn't take much effort to generate free cash flow.

Specifically, Pacific has been spending less than $200K annually to run its business, according to its cash flow reports. And more importantly, this is not going to change in the foreseeable future, according to the latest quarterly report linked above:

"We currently have planned certain capital expenditures during fiscal 2017 to support potential new customers’ software requirements. We do not expect these software expenditures to be material. We do not anticipate this will require us to seek outside sources of funding."

The potential investors and suitors can't overlook this key factor given that the company generates free cash flow easily and therefore, can afford to use the free cash flow to pay dividend and/or grow its business organically or by acquiring other firms.

Additional Key Advantages

The key advantages don't end with the low CapEx business model but they continue with the company's market position in California, as quoted from the latest annual report linked above:

"As of December 31, 2016, in California there were nine certified health care organization licenses issued to seven companies. We own two of the nine licenses and have six possible direct HCO competitors. Only two of these HCO competitors, however, are currently writing HCO business due to the complexity of the HCO regulations.

We offer both HCO and MPN programs to potential clients, as well as an HCO/MPN combination model, which we believe also gives us a competitive advantage, because of the manner in which the network was created. While some of our competitors offer either HCO or MPN services, to our knowledge, none of our competitors offer this type of HCO/MPN combination model, nor, in our opinion, do they have the legal and medical expertise to administer one."

In other words, Pacific is alone when it comes to this HCO/MPN combination model in California while there are only two competitors who are currently dealing with the HCO business in California.

That said, many potential investors might not know the difference between HCO and MPN, so I will help them by quoting this excerpt from the company's report linked above:

"Unlike the HCO service, the MPN service does not require Pacific's clients to pay annual fee assessments, nor does it require Pacific's clients to comply with annual enrollment notice delivery requirements. As a result, there are fewer administrative costs associated with an MPN program, which allows Pacific to market its MPN services at a lower cost to employers than its HCO services. For this reason, many clients may opt to use the less complicated the MPN program even though it provides client/employers fewer rights to control medical treatment of employee injury claims".

High Insider Ownership And the CEO's Age

I always love it when insiders have skin in the game because their interests are fully aligned with shareholders'. This is one of my key investment criteria. And when it comes to Pacific, I will tick this box too.

According to the latest annual report linked above, insiders own more than 65% with Tom Kubota owning more than 60% while the CEO's voting control is 98%, as quoted below:

"Tom Kubota, our Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the board of directors beneficially owns 483,000 shares, or approximately 60%, of our outstanding common stock. Since 2008, Mr. Kubota has a majority of our outstanding common stock and voting control of the Company. During 2016, the Company sold 1,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock to Mr. Kubota, which represents 100% of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of the Company. This transaction did not materially increase his economic interest in the Company, but it did increase his voting control to effectively 98%. In most matters, our Series A Preferred Stock is treated on parity with our common stock on a share-for-share basis, with the exception that each share of Series A Preferred Stock is entitled to 20,000 votes of common stock on all matters submitted to a vote of our common stock holders. The Series A Preferred Stock is convertible to shares of common stock on a one share for one share basis at the election of the holder thereof. "

On top of this, there is another key detail in the latest annual report linked above that must not go unnoticed.

Tom Kubota, the President and CEO and biggest shareholder, is 77 y.o., which makes me believe that he will most likely sell or merge the company during the ongoing strategic review, as described in the next paragraph.

The Key Short-Term Catalyst

Pacific announced last October that it retained CB Capital Partners Inc., a west-coast based investment banking firm, to act as its exclusive financial advisor. CB Capital Partners will assist the company in executing its strategic plan, including mergers and acquisitions, according to Chris Baclawski, CEO of CB Capital Partners, Inc.:

"We are impressed with Pacific Health Care Organization's management team and business strategy and see the Company as a leader in the workers’ compensation managed care industry. We are pleased to be assisting them with the achievement of their business objectives and mergers and acquisitions needs."

On that front, Tom Kubota, President and CEO of Pacific Health Care Organization, said:

"As a leader in comprehensive financial advisory services for growth companies, CB Capital Partners will be an important partner as we move forward with our strategic business plan."

According also to the latest quarterly report linked above, it must be noted that:

" We do, however, from time to time, investigate potential opportunities to expand our business either through the creation of new business lines or the acquisition of existing businesses. We are taking steps to look at acquisition candidates to vertically grow our Company. In October 2017, we announced that we had retained a west-coast based investment banking firm to assist us in identifying potential merger and acquisition opportunities, as well as, to explore sources of institutional source of financing. We have not found any suitable candidate at the current time. We could use cash or stock of our Company or some combination of both in any expansion or acquisition. An expansion or acquisition may require greater capital resources than we possess. Should we need additional capital resources, we most likely would seek to obtain such through equity and/or debt financing. There is no assurance that we could be successful in obtaining equity or debt financing on favorable terms, or at all".

As shown above, a merger is one of the likely scenarios. Since a merger is on the table, it's obvious that Pacific doesn't only look to acquire another firm but it could also become a takeover target.

The M&A Activity Is Vibrant

Fortunately, the M&A activity in the sector has been vibrant over the last years although the financial terms of some deals were not disclosed.

Specifically, Apax Partners LLP has acquired One Call Care Management Inc., Align Networks and Genex Services, McKesson Technology Solutions (MTS) and Change Healthcare Holdings LLC merged and completed the creation of a new company last year, while Stone Point Capital LLC acquired Genex Services a few weeks ago.

However, there are a couple of cases where the financial terms were disclosed such as:

1) In 2014, New York-based private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a majority stake in Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. for approximately 12 times EBITDA, as shown here and here.

2) In 2016, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. acquired Examworks Group Inc. (EXAM) for approximately 14 times adjusted EBITDA, given that EXAM's 2015 adjusted EBITDA were almost $141 million, as shown here.

Low Valuation

At the current price of $16 per share, Pacific's Enterprise Value is approximately $7 million. As noted above, Pacific's 2017 adjusted EBITDA and revenue are estimated to be approximately $1.8 million and $6.2 million respectively, which results in EV-to-adj. EBITDA ratio of almost 4 times, EV-to-Revenue ratio of just 1.1 times and under 2 times the Book Value.

Both key ratios are low on an absolute valuation model given that Pacific doesn't face any debt issues. In contrast, it has a stellar balance sheet with zero debt, significant amount of cash and significant free cash flow, as presented in the previous paragraphs.

Furthermore, Pacific currently is cheap on a relative valuation model as well. On that front, the closest publicly-traded peer is CorVel (CRVL) whose current Enterprise Value is approximately 13 times the projected adj. EBITDA, over 1.5 times the projected Revenue for 2017 and 6 times the Book Value.

Sure, CRVL is a billion-dollar and debt-free company, so a decent premium is justified. However, the current valuation gap between CRVL and PFHO is clearly big leaving significant upside potential for PFHO.

Risks

The first risk is that a significant percentage of Pacific's revenue is generated from a relatively small group of customers. Therefore, the loss of one customer could weigh on the cash flow in the short-term until the company replaces him with a new customer. Specifically, sales to three customers accounted for 44% of the total revenue in the first nine months of 2017, as illustrated below:

9/30/2017 9/30/2016 Customer A 20% 0% Customer B 13% 15% Customer C 11% 10% Customer D 7% 13% Customer E 7% 10%

The second risk is that this is a fragmented and competitive market where some of Pacific's peers include national managed care providers and insurance companies which have greater financial, technical, marketing and other resources than Pacific does. As such, some big national competitors may be able to respond more quickly to new or emerging ways to manage treatment costs, including enhanced technology, changes in regulations and standards, and shifts in customer requirements.

However, this is not a one-way road. This factor could affect PFHO very positively because one of the big national competitors could acquire PFHO with a good premium to accelerate its growth plans.

Takeaway

PFHO at $16/share can't pass unnoticed.

From an operational standpoint, the company is back on growth mode and margin expansion.

From a valuation standpoint, it has low valuation with a pristine balance sheet, a well-aligned management team and a strong potential catalyst, as explained in details above.

On top of this, it has good prospects in a sector with vibrant M&A activity because it addresses the critical area of cost while helping its customers reduce complexity and lower workers' compensation costs that are primarily associated with medical costs.

However, PFHO is an overlooked stock with low awareness because it trades on the OTC. As a result, the valuation gap with the peers from the major stock exchanges is tremendous. This spells a big opportunity for the value investors.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Value Digger does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Investors are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.