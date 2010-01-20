One Last thought

Excellent Article here by Bruce Krasting from ZeroHedge.



It also dovetails with my "Democracy in Trouble" argument.



Only it goes into the short/medium term consequences (mine or longer term). If you are a stimulus addict (the stock market and anything risk related) this is a pretty big deal.



It makes sense to me that this is a complete vote of no confidence in the policies being followed by the administration and is a red light to any additional stimulus/QE easing.



There is no more political will for further stimulus packages or QE. Trillions have been devoted for this cause and all we have is an economy on life support.



No stimulus will pave the way for the bears for the rest of 2010 in my view. If no stimulus is reenacted, a double dip is surely to come.



Get ready...





Disclosure: No Positions Mentioned