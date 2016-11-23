Apollo Management Reaches Price Target, Sensata Technologies Hits Stop Loss

This is an update to our model portfolio report, 23 Stocks for November 2016.

A long position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) reached its price target today and will be assumed closed and replaced with cash at the end of the next day of trading.

A short sale position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV (NYSE:ST) hit a stop loss and will also be assumed closed the next day of trading, which is Friday, November 25, 2016.

For the month to date, stocks in the theoretical Core Long Model are up 5.68% and stocks in the theoretical Core Short Model are up 7.51% for the equivalent short sale loss of -7.51%. The equivalent Long/Short Core Modelis down 1.83% for the month.

The Opportunistic Long/Short Model, which uses the same basket of stocks as the Core model but adds additional cash allocation rules, is up 0.64% for the month to date (+6.20% -5.57% = +0.64%).

For updated price targets and return data, visit us at jstephencastellano.tumblr.com.

Contact us

If you require of equity research, budget forecasting, startup and corporate valuation, or general financial modeling consulting services, please contact us via LinkedIn, SpareHire, or this website.