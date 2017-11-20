ZTO Express Reports A Strong 3Q17 But Still Seems Overvalued

This is an update to our latest model portfolio report 36 Stocks for November 2017. A more detailed report is available here.

New Actions Required

Long model: Close position in YY Inc. (YY) (price target).

Sell Side Upgrades and Downgrades Today

Long model: None.

Also of Note

Long model: Micron Technology Inc. (MU) was maintained at Overweight with a $55 price target.

was maintained at Overweight with a $55 price target. Short sale model: ZTO Express Inc. (ZTO) reported significantly better than expected revenue and EBITDA, and provided 4Q17 revenue guidance that seemed overly conservative. Impressive prospects, but seems overvalued.



Return Data

For the month to date the Core Long Model portfolio is up +2.36% on a simple cumulative return basis (sum of daily returns). This compares to the S&P 500 up +0.28%, the S&P 1500 Composite up +0.31%, and the Russell 2000 up +0.06%. The Core Long/Short Model is up +3.32%.

Presaging Major Sell Side Analyst Actions

MTD 9 stocks in the long model have received 27 positive price target revisions, and 5 stocks have received 7 ratings upgrades from sell side firms, led by Facebook, Inc. (FB) .

have received 27 positive price target revisions, and 5 stocks have received 7 ratings upgrades from sell side firms, led by . MTD 5 stocks in the short sale model have received 17 negative price target revisions, and 4 stocks have received 7 ratings downgrades, led by Under Armour, Inc. (UAA).





Latest Model Portfolio Stock Returns and Price Targets

Stock Selection Criteria

Our criteria for selecting stocks in these model portfolio strategies, which heavily weight proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC, include the following:

Relative Value

Operating Momentum

Consensus Estimate Revision Momentum

Fundamental Quality

We rebalance our model portfolios every month and have been tracking long-only and long/short theoretical daily returns since March 31, 2009 (up +474.4% and 378.5% through October 31, 2017, respectively).

These models also tend to generate some solid ideas for 12-month holding periods (up an average +25.60% versus an average of +15.87% for the S&P 500 Index since December 31, 2015).